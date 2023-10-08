Colorado football has been the biggest story of college football so far this season, but the tale got quieter over the course of the last two weeks. The Buffaloes started the season 3-0 and got things going with impressive wins against TCU and Nebraska. A close win against Colorado State improved their record to 3-0, but back-to-back losses to Oregon and USC showed that Colorado isn't as good as a lot of people thought they were. Still, this is a team that only won one game a year ago. They have already improved greatly under Deion Sanders, and they got back on track with a win against Arizona State football on Saturday. The Buffaloes are now 4-2.

This game was close throughout, but Colorado football found a way to get the job done late. The Buffaloes were up by a touchdown late in the fourth before Arizona State tied it up, but Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders revealed the Sun Devils' late mistake.

“They left too much time on the clock [after the game-tying touchdown],” Sanders said after the game. “We went crazy mode.”

Arizona State football tied the game with 50 seconds left, but like Shedeur Sanders said, that was too much times for Colorado. The Buffaloes marched down the field and kicked the game-winning field goal with 12 seconds left, and they got out of Tempe with a big win.

Colorado needed this one bad, and they are now two wins away from being bowl eligible. With their difficult schedule in the Pac-12, this one felt like a must-win, and the Buffaloes got it.