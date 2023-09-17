Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James showed his love and support for Travis Hunter after the Colorado football star was forced to leave Saturday's game against Colorado State due to injury.

Hunter was reportedly brought to a local hospital after he was hurt following a dirty hit from Rams defensive back Henry Blackburn. The incident occurred in the first quarter when Hunter was attempting to catch a pass from Shedeur Sanders. With the play dead already, Blackburn still proceeded to purposely hit Hunter.

The Colorado football cornerback and wide receiver fell to the ground in pain. And while he was able to briefly return, the Buffaloes eventually decided to take him out as he was still hurt.

While there are no other information yet about Hunter's injury, fans are certainly hoping that the health setback isn't as serious as it initially seemed.

Following Hunter's exit, LeBron James took to X–formerly Twitter–to react to the development. The Lakers star shared several praying emojis while writing Hunter's name to highlight he's hoping for the best in the youngster's recovery.

🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 Travis Hunter — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 17, 2023

Travis Hunter is the Buffaloes' top offensive and defensive weapon, so his absence was certainly felt by the team. Fortunately for Colorado football, they managed to survive the Rams in a double-OT thriller and take the 43-35 win.

While Hunter's situation surely puts quite a damper on the celebrations of the crucial win, it's safe to assume that the two-way star would want his teammates to be happy about the hard-earned victory.

More details about Hunter's health status should come out soon after he's evaluated. For now, fans should simply hope for the best.