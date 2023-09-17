Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James slammed Colorado State and the officiating during Saturday's game after Colorado football star Travis Hunter got on the receiving end of a dirty hit.

For those who missed it, Hunter took a cheap shot from Rams defensive back Henry Blackburn after he missed a pass from Shedeur Sanders midway through the first quarter. Despite the play being over, Blackburn proceeded to deliver a late tackle on Hunter that clearly hurt him.

Hunter stayed on the ground for some time as he writhed in pain. Blackburn was flagged for the late hit on top of the pass interference call slapped on the Rams prior to the dirty shot.

Travis Hunter took a late hard shot from Henry Blackburn and was flagged for it 😮pic.twitter.com/sECI7xcmwv — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 17, 2023

Of course a lot of fans were not happy that Henry Blackburn and the Rams were able to escape with just a flag. For many, including LeBron James, it was a clear targeting that should have warranted an ejection.

“Like I don't understand the difference between targeting and what I just witnessed. I've seen others get thrown out for far less. That was blatant and uncalled for IMO!” James exclaimed on X, formerly Twitter.

While others argue that it's a normal football play and not targeting, noting that it was hard for Blackburn to stop his tackle, video replays of the incident show otherwise. As James said, it was a blatant hit with the purpose of hurting the opponent. Blackburn appeared to slow down so he wouldn't hit his own teammate, but he still proceeded to crash with Travis Hunter.

As mentioned, many others are of the same opinion. It remains to be seen how Deion Sanders and Colorado football will address the matter, but they are surely not happy about it.