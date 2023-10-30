Not only did Colorado football suffer yet another loss in Week 9 to fall to 4-4 on the season but some of their players also lost valuables in the process.

During the Buffaloes game against UCLA at the iconic Rose Bowl, thieves reportedly broke into the locker room and stole jewelry. Via College Transfer Portal:

During the Colorado vs UCLA game, thieves stole Colorado’s players’ jewelry from the locker room. Crazy 😳 pic.twitter.com/8mTeDab9zA — College Transfer Portal (@CollegeFBPortal) October 30, 2023

As you can see, the players are rather upset, which you could understand. One player admitted he just recently got a new piece of jewelry, too. UCLA police are reportedly investigating the situation and trying to track down the thieves, who allegedly stole thousands worth of jewelry.

Unfortunately, this just added salt to the wounds' of Colorado football. They're now down to eighth in the Pac-12 and have lost four of their last five games after coming out of the gates with a 3-0 record. Things are going downhill as the Buffs face more difficult opponents.

It was a very pedestrian performance for Sanders' group on both sides of the ball. Shedeur Sanders only threw for 217 yards and didn't have much protection from his offensive line, getting sacked seven times. The RB room meanwhile was completely shut down by the Bruins, rushing for a putrid 25 yards in the contest.

Things won't get much easier in Week 10 as Colorado football plays host to 6-2 Oregon State at Folsom Field in Boulder. As for the players who lost their jewelry, let's hope the UCLA police can track down the thieves and get the valuables back. If not, that's just brutal for these student-athletes who splashed the cash on some nice bling.