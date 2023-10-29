Colorado football scored a season-low 16 points in Saturday's dispiriting loss to UCLA. Star quarterback Shedeur Sanders needed 43 attempts to pass for 217 yards and a score, two-way star Travis Hunter managed just three catches for seven yards—while dominating on the other side of the ball, it bears mentioning—and freshman running back Dylan Edwards had just 12 yards on four carries.

No one is blaming the Buffaloes' playmakers for their anemic offensive output against the Bruins, though. Why? Colorado's offensive linemen were so overmatched throughout Saturday's action that Deion Sanders publicly admitted the need to replace them after the game. Asked how the Buffs could better protect Sanders in the “big picture,” Coach Prime kept it typically real.

“The big picture, you go get new linemen,” he said. “That's the picture, and I'ma paint it perfectly.”

It was a jailbreak for Laiatu Latu, twins Gabriel and Grayson Murphy and their teammates across the Bruins defensive line from the moment Saturday's game kicked off. UCLA was credited with a whopping seven sacks and 17 quarterback hits on Sanders, hideous numbers for Colorado that somehow don't come close to conveying just how overmatched it was in the trenches.

Sanders, fighting nagging injury entering the game, was increasingly hobbled as more and more hits were inflicted upon him by the Bruins' relentless pass-rush. He even received an injection at halftime to “block some of the pain,” according to Coach Prime.

Colorado football, obviously, is no stranger to scouring the transfer portal for immediate upgrades. Unfortunately for both Deion Sanders and Shedeur Sanders, though, the Buffs are stuck with their current offensive line until the 2023 season concludes, at which point a complete overhaul of the team's front five will no doubt begin.