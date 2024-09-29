Former Seattle Seahawks cornerback and NFL legend Richard Sherman has been in the headlines a lot over the last week regarding Colorado football. After the Buffaloes' dominant win on Saturday over previously unbeaten UCF, Sherman took to social media to shout out Colorado head coach Deion Sanders for the job he's doing in year two.

“@CUBuffsFootball may have #1 & #2 in the draft this season,” Sherman wrote on X, formally Twitter. “But can we please talk about the job @DeionSanders is doing at Colorado! The team is playing well on both sides of the football.”

Sherman made waves before the UCF game when he said that two-way star Travis Hunter was “bland” as a receiver as a reference to how he projects in the NFL at wideout and cornerback. The comment sparked Hunter to warm up in a shirt that said “bland” on it before the win over the Knights in Orlando.

The Buffs came into Saturday's game as big underdogs — by as much as two touchdowns — but they asserted themselves from the opening kickoff and ran away from the Knights early in the second half.

Colorado football puts on balanced performance in blowout win

Colorado football cruised to a 48-21 win over UCF on Saturday in Orlando, and they were clicking in all facets of the game from start to finish. The Buffaloes showed a level of balance in the win that they never had last season and hadn't really shown through the first four games in 2024.

The running game stuck out on offense, as the Buffs ran for over 100 yards as a team for the first time this season. The return of Ohio State transfer Dallan Hayden certainly helped, but freshman Micah Welch and Arkansas transfer Isaiah Augustave both played well in the backfield as well.

The run game kept the defense honest, which allowed Shedeur Sanders to pick apart the Knights' secondary with precise underneath passes. After throwing an early interception, Sanders responded with three touchdowns in what was a very efficient performance.

Defensively, Colorado has made massive strides from where they were last season. The front seven has been very impressive for the Buffaloes, especially against the run. UCF ran for just 177 yards on Saturday after coming into the game running for nearly 400 yards per game. Colorado was able to neutralize quarterback KJ Jefferson and running back RJ Harvey for the most part, making life difficult on Gus Malzahn's offense and forcing four turnovers.

Deion Sanders and Colorado have a week off next week after advancing to 4-1. They now have two weeks to prepare for another big game against Kansas State in Boulder on Oct. 12.