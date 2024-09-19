Colorado football wide receiver and defensive back Travis Hunter is making his case for the Heisman trophy. While Hunter plays two positions, former Seattle Seahawks defensive back Richard Sherman believes that he can't play both positions in the NFL.

“We’re not playing 50 snaps on offense and 55 snaps on defense,” Sherman said on St. Brown Podcast. “Boy those coordinators on offense, they’re going to test you. These quarterbacks are going to say, ‘Hey let’s see how in shape you are by the end of the fourth quarter. We just saw you run three go routes, I’m about to bring our third receiver in to run you on three more go routes, and then let Amon-Ra go ahead and do work baby.'”



As of writing this, there are currently no NFL players that play both wide receiver and defensive back simultaneously. There were some, like Patrick Peterson and Deion Sanders but they mostly returned kicks on the offensive side. Hunter is truly dominant as a receiver, having all three games with 100+ receiving yards.

Is Richard Sherman right about Colorado football and Travis Hunter playing two positions?

The talent is there with Hunter, as he's excelled in both areas. As a receiver in three games this season, Hunter has 30 catches for 342 yards and five touchdowns. He has nearly half of his receiving totals in only three games so far. On the defensive side, Hunter has one interception, one tackle for a loss, and 11 total tackles.

Sherman himself was a wide receiver at Stanford. However, he made the transition to specifically a defensive back and flourished. During his career, Sherman was a three-time All-Pro and a five-time pro-bowler. Although Hunter is determined to play both ways, Sherman has a point. He believes that the Colorado football star will be better on the defensive side than the offensive side.

“I think he goes as a corner just because receivers his size… he’s not a special size, super dynamic route runner,” Sherman said. “He’s a great athlete and he’s smooth so he can get it done. I’m sure if he focused on receiver he could be elite but as a corner, he just looks natural. It’s back to catching a ball and he’s in position all the time. He’s breaking right, he has a good feel for it, and it’s so rare.”

Colorado will open Big-12 play against the Baylor Bears for the Week 4 showdown. Hunter looks to extend his 100+ receiving-yard streak and play every defensive snap. If the success keeps rolling, Hunter could convince people that he should win the Heisman trophy.