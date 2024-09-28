After NFL legend Richard Sherman critiqued Colorado football superstar Travis Hunter by calling him a “bland” receiver, the two-way player may have gotten the last laugh after arriving to the Buffaloes' UCF matchup wearing a t-shirt with “BLAND” emblazoned on the front.

Sherman described his thoughts on Hunter during an episode of Amon-Ra St. Brown's podcast.

“As a receiver, he’s kinda bland,” Sherman said. “I think he goes as a corner just because receivers his size… he’s not a special size, super dynamic route runner. He’s a great athlete and he’s smooth so he can get it done. I’m sure if he focused on receiver he could be elite, but as a corner, he just looks natural.”

Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders linked up Sherman with Hunter to resolve the situation.

Colorado football's Travis Hunter can be a two-way star in the NFL

Plenty of offensive playmakers aren't out there for every snap, and offensive coordinators can be very creative in finding ways to get the ball in the hands of the team's best players. Sherman is likely correct in his assessment that Hunter won't play every snap on both sides. But that's still not a knock on Hunter's talent, which is next-level, and an integral part to Colorado football's early success.

Heisman Trophy winner and NFL quarterback Matt Leinart spoke on what makes Hunter special during an appearance on The Ryen Russillo Podcast.

“He’s elite on both sides of the ball every snap. He’s a great corner,” Leinart said. “We get so locked in on like the best player on the best team, the quarterback, every once and awhile like DeVonta Smith, like every once and a while there’s like an outlier receiver, maybe a running back. He’s the best football player in America. I don’t think there’s a debate for what he does. And if he’s not on that team, even Shedeur [Sanders] because Shedeur is a baller too. They single handily beat teams, like those two players, it’s unbelievable how bad they are in some other areas. He's a stud man, I'm telling you it's not a gimmick.”

Hunter (+1500) is seventh in Heisman Trophy odds on DraftKings while his Colorado football teammate Shedeur Sanders (+10000) is a longshot. Hunter is also a consensus first-round pick, going to the Washington Commanders at No. 11, in 2025 NFL mock drafts.