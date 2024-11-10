Colorado football has its sights on the Big 12 title, after defeating Texas Tech 41-27 in Week 10. Sitting at 7-2, and 5-1 in the conference, the Buffaloes have three key games to round out the regular season.

The game quickly turned into a high-scoring shootout with the Red Raiders, as Shedeur Sanders delivered on his pregame expectations, completing 30-of-43 passes for 291 yards and three touchdowns. The senior quarterback also ran for 16 yards on nine carries for one touchdown. Colorado followed four punts beginning the game with four touchdowns and a field goal to lead 31-20 after three periods, via ESPN.

“We started out slow. That’s not indicative of who we are,” head coach Deion Sanders said. “But I felt confident that in the second half we would go do what we ultimately did.”

The Buffaloes were silenced through the first quarter, but Sanders erupted with a 23-yard TD dime to LaJohntay Wester at the 7:33 mark before halftime to bring them within a score.

“It was go time,” Shedeur Sanders said. “It was never a stress. It was never a sweat. It was never a doubt.”

Colorado football continues historic season

Colorado now faces Utah, Kansas and Oklahoma State to conclude their regular season. As the No. 20 team in the rankings last week, the Buffaloes will likely jump at least a few spots up in Week 11.

The team is 7-2 for the first time since 2016, when they still played in the Pac-12, and they have one of the most dynamic passing offenses even among FBS competition.

Sanders, and the current Heisman favorite in Travis Hunter have been the best tandem that the program has ever seen, and the only thing left to do is bring a Big 12 title back to Boulder. That, and perhaps a College Football Playoff appearance.