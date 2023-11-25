Colorado football quarterback Shedeur Sanders is out for the final game of the season vs. Utah football due to injury

Colorado football quarterback Shedeur Sanders has been officially ruled out for Saturday's game versus Utah football, via Brett McMurphy. Sanders left the Buffaloes' game last week versus Washington State early after he sustained a wrist and ankle injury during the 56-14 loss.

With Colorado at 4-7 and eliminated from any shot at qualifying for a bowl game, Sanders will sit their final game and continue to heal. He was previously listed as day-to-day going into this matchup before being demoted to doubtful, and now ‘out.'

Freshman quarterback Ryan Staub will presumably fill in for Sanders after doing so in the Washington State game. While replacing Sanders, Staub went 5-14 for 56 yards.

The Buffaloes will try to close out their season with a win, but will have to do so without their star quarterback. Colorado has lost seven of their last eight games and five straight after starting the year 3-0.

Despite their struggles as a team, Sanders has been one of the better quarterbacks across college football this season, completing 69.3% of his passes for 3,230 yards with 27 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He will return to play for Colorado football next year, and hopefully the Buffaloes will be able to build more of an offensive line and team around him.

On the other side, Utah football started the year strong thanks to their defense, but have now lost two straight. At 7-4 they will qualify for a bowl game, but their defense has struggled after allowing at least 35 points in each of their past two games. Against an inexperienced freshman quarterback, Utah's defense may have the perfect opportunity to get their defense on track again.