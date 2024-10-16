In recent years, the Heisman trophy has become a quarterback award in a sense. The award is supposed to go to the best player in college football, regardless of position. However, more often than not, a QB wins it. It is also incredibly rare for a defensive player to win it. Well, this year, we have multiple non-QBs in the running, and we even have a defensive player making a case as well. That player is Colorado football star Travis Hunter.

There's no doubt about it, Travis Hunter is one of the best players in college football. But is he THE best? Right now, the favorite to win this Heisman trophy is Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty. The numbers that Jeanty is putting up are absurd, but Hunter thinks that his ability to play offense and defense gives him an edge.

“I know I can win it, but I don’t know who’s there,” Hunter said during an appearance on Outta Pocket with RGIII. “I mean y’all see Ashton Jeanty, it’s not like we haven’t seen a running back that’s good. We haven’t seen a player that plays both ways and I’m gonna keep saying that.”

The fact that Hunter is dominating on both sides of the ball for the Colorado football team is extremely impressive. He is the best wide receiver on the team, and also the best defensive back.

Hunter knows that Ashton Jeanty is putting up some insane numbers, but he also sees that Jeanty has way more touches than he does.

“He has, I think, 95 carries for 1,000 yards. If I had 95 catches, how much yards you think I’d have?” Hunter asked. “If I had 95 targets on defense what you think I’d have? If I had 95 catches on offense, what do you think I’d have? So I try to tell you, he’s got double the touches I’ve got on the offensive side of the ball and I still have defensive stats that’s still crazy and we’re only in Week 6. So I’m not gonna argue about it.”

Comparing Travis Hunter and Ashton Jeanty

Both Travis Hunter and Ashton Jeanty are two of the best players in college football this year, and they are both doing things that we haven't seen in a long time in college football. Both of these players have made a good case for winning the Heisman.

So far on the year, Hunter has 49 receptions for 587 yards and six touchdowns. He already has more touchdowns than he had last season. On defense, he has 16 total tackles, three passes defended, two interceptions and one forced fumble.

Jeanty is putting up some absurd numbers at RB this year. He has ran the ball 126 times and he has racked up 1,248 yards and 17 touchdowns. He is averaging just under 10 yards per carry. Those numbers would be outstanding if the season ended today. It is mid-October. The season is only halfway over.

So, you be the judge. Who has been more impressive so far, Ashton Jeanty or Travis Hunter? The oddsmakers think that it's Jeanty.