Deion Sanders, affectionately known as “Coach Prime,” has been a transformative figure for Colorado football since his arrival. His impact on the team and the community has been profound, but questions linger about his long-term commitment to the program, especially once his sons, Shilo and Shedeur, and Colorado's injured Heisman candidate Travis Hunter move on.

In a recent appearance on Robert Griffin's Outta Pocket podcast, Travis Hunter shed light on Sanders' feelings about his tenure at Colorado. When asked if Sanders would remain invested in the program after his sons and Hunter leave, Hunter responded with confidence.

“(Coach Sanders) loves it here,” Hunter declared. “He always talks about it, he loves being here but he is a Florida boy. You come outside and you see mountains. That’s kind of shocking to him still to this day. He loves being here, the fans take care of us a lot. The school takes care of us a lot. So I know he wants to be here and he loves being here.”

Hunter also mentioned that he has discussed the topic with Sanders, jokingly entertaining the idea of having Coach Prime as his coach in the NFL.

“I would like that actually,” added Hunter. “He’s home man, I already talked to him about it, he’s home man, he isn’t going nowhere. I would like that, but he’s exactly where he needs to be.”

Deion Sanders has options beyond Colorado football

Despite Hunter's reassurances, speculation continues about Sanders' future. With Florida State potentially looking for a new head coach after a disappointing season, some wonder if Sanders might return to his alma mater. Additionally, the allure of NFL opportunities, whether as a head coach or in a role on a staff that drafts his son, remains a topic of discussion.

Sanders' original five-year deal with Colorado, worth over $29 million, underscores the school's commitment to him and their belief in his vision for the program. However, a buyout would not be a deal breaker for any billionaires or Florida State booster clubs. Those writing the check would see Sanders has already matched his record from last season. Colorado is off to a 4-2 start this year and is back in the Top 25 conversations.

This improvement has reignited hope and excitement among fans and the school community. It also boosts interest in the hottest coaching name in college football.