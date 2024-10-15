Colorado football star Travis Hunter left Saturday's loss to Kansas State in the first half due to a shoulder injury. Hunter returned to the sideline in the second half, but never came back into the game. Afterwards, head coach Deion Sanders said that there was never a possibility of him returning.

Despite the injury, Sanders said on Tuesday that Hunter should be good to go for Saturday's date with Arizona, per Brian Howell of the Boulder Daily Camera. Wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. is also expected to be available.

“Colorado HC Deion Sanders said CB/WR Travis Hunter ‘should play for certain' this week vs. Arizona, as should WR Jimmy Horn Jr.,” Howell reported on X, formerly Twitter. “Both missed the 2nd half vs. Kansas State.”

Colorado will welcome both players back into the lineup after they suffered a plethora of wide receiver injuries during the loss to Kansas State. The return of Hunter is a major boost on both sides of the ball, as the two-way star is still in the Heisman Trophy conversation. He has 587 yards and six touchdowns on offense this season and has intercepted two passes and forced a fumble as a cornerback.

While Hunter and Horn got positive injury news, updates about the rest of the Colorado receivers weren't as optimistic. Sanders said that Terrell Timmons Jr. and Omarion Miller would not play this weekend and that Miller had surgery on his injured ankle, per Romi Bean of CBS.

Miller was in the midst of one of the best games of his career, posting eight catches for 145 yards before exiting after a nasty leg injury on a hip-drop tackle.

Without Miller and Timmons Jr. in the lineup, look for true freshman Drelon Miller to get some more reps at wide receiver outside of the usual quartet of Hunter, Horn Jr., LaJohntay Wester and Will Sheppard.