Colorado Buffaloes two-way weapon Travis Hunter is not holding any resentment toward the Colorado State player whose illegal hit in last Saturday's game led to the Colorado football star suffering a lacerated liver injury.

“It’s football at the end of the day,” Travis Hunter shared via a livestream session (h/t Carter Bahns of 247 Sports).

“Stuff like that is going to happen, so I just stay humble. He did what he was supposed to do. It’s football. Something bad is going to happen on the field sooner or later. You’ve just gotta get up and fight again. That’s what I try to do, get up and fight. Good thing the doctors stopped me, because if there was no doctors there, I would have still been out there playing. But I’m thankful for everybody that helped me.”

Colorado State safety Henry Blackburn applied a vicious late hit on Travis Hunter, who has been playing the role of cornerback and wide receiver for the Buffaloes, leading to an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. Hunter was taken to a hospital shortly after the hit, but was later released and is now back home where he'll continue his recovery from the injury.

Hunter is reportedly going to be away from action for three weeks. Without Hunter for the next few games, Colorado football will be challenged to step up its play on both sides of the ball. Hunter's absence will definitely be felt by the Buffaloes, who are scheduled to face the Oregon Ducks this coming Saturday in Eugene before a heavyweight battle against Caleb Williams and the USC Trojans on Sep. 30.