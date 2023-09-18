Colorado football has been dealt a major blow. Deion Sanders announced Monday that two-way star Travis Hunter will be out for three weeks after Saturday's vicious hit versus Colorado State, per Carl Reed of 247Sports. Skip Bayless also reported live on Undisputed that Hunter is dealing with a lacerated liver. Brutal.

More to come on this story.