Colorado football star Travis Hunter has gotten off to a remarkable start this season, and he is firmly in the Heisman conversation now. In fact, after an interception in the UCF game last week, Hunter actually struck the Heisman pose himself. We have seen some people do that in the past as Michigan legend Desmond Howard did it against Ohio State before winning the award. Will Hunter go on to win the Heisman as well?

Travis Hunter talked about the viral moment on his podcast, and he actually said that Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders told him to do it after a touchdown that he caught from Shedeur Sanders. Hunter didn't think that was the right moment, though.

“After my touchdown in the game Coach Prime told me to do it,” Hunter said during an episode of his podcast. “He told me to do it right after the touchdown. I was like no not yet, it ain’t the time right now. So when I caught the interception the first thing that came to mind was Coach Prime telling me to do it earlier in the game and I went to go do it.”

It's pretty rare for a coach to tell his player to do something like that, but Deion Sanders is a unique head coach, and what he's doing seems to be working at Colorado so far this year.

Travis Hunter wanted the moment to be right

Travis Hunter clearly put some thought into this, and he wanted to do it at the right moment. It seems like he is satisfied with his decision.

“Imagine I did that in Boulder, they would’ve rushed the field, they would’ve stormed the field,” Hunter said. “But the crowd was still there. The crowd at UCF they still went loud, they were still going crazy.”

Hunter has been sensational this year, so he deserves to throw the Heisman pose out there. He is one of the best wide receivers in the country, and also one of the best defensive backs.

On offense, Hunter has hauled in 46 receptions this year for 561 yards and six touchdowns. On defense, Hunter has racked up 16 total tackles, three passes defended, one forced fumble and two interceptions. If he was putting up these numbers at just one position, it would be very impressive. The fact that he is doing both is unheard of in the sport.

We will see Hunter back in action on October 12th against Kansas State. The Buffaloes are currently on a bye week. They are 4-1 overall and 2-0 in conference play, so that game against the Wildcats will be a big one.