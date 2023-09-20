Colorado football star Travis Hunter sustained a brutal injury when Colorado State defensive back Henry Blackburn hit Hunter during the first quarter of the Buffaloes' 43-35 over their state rival. Hunter left the game following the hit and will miss at least three weeks with a lacerated liver. Prior to the hit, Hunter had two receptions for 21 yards.

The injury is a bummer for Hunter, who does not want to be sidelined and miss playing time. Given that Hunter chooses to put up 100+ snaps as he plays on both sides of the ball throughout Colorado's games, it will be hard to sit out the next few weeks. Hunter called missing the next few games “heartbreaking” Monday when he said, “I wish I could be out there with my boys, heartbreaking that I can’t,” via 247 Sports.

Though Hunter will have to sit out, he has the support of his girlfriend. Hunter's girlfriend, Leanna, shared an encouraging message on her Instagram Stories when she posted a picture of Hunter with a message that said, “with God you can never fail.”

It's not fully clear long Hunter and his girlfriend have been together, but they most recently celebrated an anniversary earlier this year on February 26th. In their anniversary post, Leanna shared that they are living in their third state together in Colorado.

Travis Hunter will miss games versus Oregon, USC, and Arizona State if not more. In the first two games of the year, Hunter put up an interception along with 14 receptions for 192 yards in wins over TCU and Nebraska.