Travis Hunter exited the Colorado-Colorado State game in the first quarter after a brutal late hit from Colorado State football safety Henry Blackburn. Hunter was taken to the hospital and is dealing with a lacerated liver injury.

Though Colorado State football coach Jay Norvell dismissed the hit on Hunter as a bang-bang play, many others believe the hit was dirty and targeting. Blackburn was flagged on the play for the hit, but the referees did not eject from the game.

Thankfully for the Buffaloes the injury isn't super serious, but coach Deion Sanders did announce Monday that Hunter will have to miss at least three weeks. This will include missing games versus Oregon and USC.

Travis Hunter has spoken up about having to sit out the next few games, saying, “I wish I could be out there with my boys, heartbreaking that I can’t, it’s all good though,” Hunter said Monday on his Twitch stream. “We just got to be more focused this week. Focus is key. Locked in is key. Everybody got to do their job. We’ve got to get the job done if I’m in or If I’m out. We’ve just got to go in there and get the job whether I’m there or not. Go out there and show the world just because one player is down, doesn’t mean the whole team is down. Locked in and ready to go,” via Brad Crawford of 247 Sports.

Colorado football would go on to beat Colorado State 43-35 in overtime. Prior to leaving the game after the hit, Hunter had two receptions for 21 yards.