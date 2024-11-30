Perhaps the potential finality of the moment was hitting close to home for Colorado football star Travis Hunter and longtime girlfriend and fiance Leanna Lenee. The Buffaloes handily took care of business, 52-0, against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in what might end up being Hunter's last home game at Folsom Field. After visiting with fans, Hunter and Lenee were seen being demonstrative while walking back towards the field.

In February 2024, the couple announced their engagement via social media. The couple made headlines when it was revealed that the engagement ring with a princess-cut diamond cost more than $100,000.

Colorado football's dominant season to pay off for all involved

Head coach Deion Sanders collected huge bonus money after the win against Oklahoma State, according to USA Today's Steve Berkowitz.

“Colorado coach Deion Sanders adds another $100,000 bonus as Buffs get 9th regular season win by routing Oklahoma State, 52-0. Sanders now has $600,000 in bonuses so far.”

Sanders also implied he's going to help his son Shedeur, and Hunter, to land in the best spots possible during the 2025 NFL Draft.

“Yeah, but I’m not going to do it publicly. I’ll do it privately,” Sanders said when host Keyshawn Johnson asked if he would step in if the “wrong team' drafted Shedeur. “I’m gonna be Dad until the cows come home, and with Travis as well.

“Like, I don’t want my kid [Shedeur] going nowhere cold next year. He grew up in Texas. He played in Jackson, played in Colorado. Season’s over before it gets cold in Colorado. I’m just thinking way ahead. I don’t want that for him.

“Top four, anywhere from one to four. One of them is going to be one and the latter one would not go behind four. Now, all of this is subjective because I know where I kind of want them to go. There are certain cities where it ain't going to happen. It's going to be an Eli.”

Now 9-3, the Buffaloes lead the Big 12 but could be overtaken for a spot in the conference championship game with Arizona State, BYU and Iowa State on their heels. Last year, Colorado football failed to qualify for a bowl game. The Buffaloes haven't played in a bowl since 2020, when they lost to Texas in the Alamo Bowl.

It's also possible for Colorado to end the season ranked for the first time since 2016 under head coach Mike MacIntyre. That team went 10-4, losing to Washington in the Pac-12 conference championship game and 38-8 to Oklahoma State in the Alamo Bowl.