The college football regular season came and went, leaving many memorable moments along the way. Now, it's time for the College Football Playoff and bowl season. Before that could all kick off, though, the Heisman and all of the regular season awards needed to be announced. As a result, Colorado football's Travis Hunter won the Heisman.

In his acceptance speech, Hunter gave a message and shout out to the people that helped him get to where he is now. That included Deion and Shedeur Sanders. “I want to thank Coach Prime, Shedeur. Man, y'all changed my life forever,” said Hunter.

Expand Tweet

“I'm trying to not get emotional because I know our last game is coming up,” said Hunter, speaking of their upcoming bowl game. Hunter and Sanders have both stated that they will not opt out.

Travis Hunter and Ashton Jeanty's incredibly close Heisman race

It was far from an obvious choice to whether Travis Hunter or Ashton Jeanty should've won the award. Betting odds signaled that Colorado football's Hunter would win it, but that didn't stop many people from arguing that he might not have been the deserving winner. Ultimately, the voting number showed that the public's argument also prevailed for the voters too.

With the Heisman Trophy voting results in, it was the smallest margin of victory since 2009. Hunter had 552 first place votes and 2,231 total points as opposed to Jeanty's 309 first place votes and 2,017 total points. Simply, there was no clear choice this year. Both were deserving, it just came down to preference.

This should come as no surprise, considering both players brought something we haven't seen before. For Hunter, his ability to play as both a top receiver (Winning the Biletnikoff award) and a top cornerback in college football, we haven't seen anything like it since Charles Woodson. On Jeanty's side of things, he's in a position to potentially break Barry Sanders' single-season rushing record and was responsible for carrying Boise State into the College Football Playoff at 11-1.