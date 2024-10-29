The winner of the Heisman trophy typically goes to a quarterback, but there are some other players from other positions that have a chance this season. One of those players is Colorado football star Travis Hunter. Hunter isn't a quarterback, and he doesn't just play one position either. Hunter is a star for the Buffaloes on both offense and defense as he is one of the best wide receivers in college football and also one of the best defensive backs.

Travis Hunter is currently a contender to win the Heisman trophy, and he had another big game last weekend against Cincinnati. Hunter was the leading receiver for the Colorado football team as he hauled in nine receptions for 153 yards and he scored two touchdowns.

Hunter also had two tackles in the game and he also had four passes defended. That game was a perfect example of why Hunter is arguably the best player in college football, and his high level of play on both sides of the ball earned him a feat that has never been done.

“Colorado WR/CB Travis Hunter became 1st player in Big 12 history to win league's offensive & defensive player of week awards in same season,” Brett McMurphy said in a post.

Nobody in the conference was better than Hunter last weekend, on either side of the ball. This is why he deserves to be in the Heisman conversation and could very well end up winning the award.

So far on the season, Travis Hunter has hauled in 60 receptions for 757 yards and eight touchdowns. Hunter has more receptions, yards, and touchdowns than he did all of last year already, and Colorado still has four games to go. Hunter also has 20 total tackles on the season, seven passes defended, one forced fumble and two interceptions. He is a force on both sides of the ball.

In terms of betting odds, Hunter is actually now the favorite to win the award according to FanDuel. Hunter has +200 odds to win the trophy, and Dillon Gabriel is behind him with +250 odds.

If Hunter keeps up what he has been doing this season, he has a good chance to take home the Heisman. He had a great year last year, and it's impressive to see that some of his numbers are already better than they were last year through just eight games. He is a special player.

Travis Hunter's elite play has the Colorado football team in position to make the Big 12 title game and the College Football Playoff. They are currently 6-2 on the year and ranked #23 in the country, and they have just one conference loss.

Colorado is on a bye this week, but they will be back in action next weekend against Texas Tech.