Billy Napier and the Florida Gators landed a talented prospect in the 2026 class, getting four-star running back Davian Groce.

Groce announced his commitment to the Gators on Monday, per On3 insider Hayes Fawcett. Hailing from Frisco, Texas, he chose them over the Oklahoma Sooners, Baylor Bears and Houston Cougars.

“Can’t wait to be a part of the Swamp, Go Gators 🐊,” Groce said to Fawcett.

Groce stands out with a four-star ranking with a 93 score on 247Sports. He is the sixth-best athlete, the 13th-best in the state of Texas, and the 83rd-best player in the country. His composite score of 0.9792 has him as the fourth-best athlete, the fifth-best in Texas, and the 47th-best in the nation.

“Dynamic offensive weapon experienced at running back and receiver who could play either at the high-major level. Owns a receiver's build with strong pass-catching production, but verified athleticism particularly stands out when stacked vs. running back class,” analyst Gabe Brooks said.

“Displays impressive body control and spatial awareness in the air and along boundaries. Plays with some subtle speed-changing modulation evident in run-after-catch ability at receiver and second-level playmaking at RB. Unorthodox gait that appears somewhat tight-hipped, but ankle flexibility shows in foot quickness.”

What's next for Florida after landing Davian Groce

It was a great pickup for Billy Napier and the Florida Gators to make to the 2026 class, adding a talented running back in Davian Groce for the future.

As a junior playing at both running back and receiver, he gained almost 1,400 scrimmage yards and 12 touchdowns. He also caught 43 passes for 702 yards and five touchdowns on 16.3 yards per reception, while rushing for 687 yards and 7 TDs on 11.8 yards per carry.

In the meantime, the Gators will prepare for their fourth season with Napier at the helm. They have gone 19-19 three campaigns in, including a 10-14 display in SEC Play. Last year was his best outing, finishing with an 8-5 record. They ended the year on a high note, beating the Tulane Green Wave 33-8 in the Gasparilla Bowl.

The Gators will finish up their fall camp sessions before preparing for their season-opener. They face the Long Island Sharks on Aug. 30 at 7 p.m. ET.