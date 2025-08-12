The Alabama Crimson Tide football program will begin the 2025 season in an unfamiliar spot — outside the preseason top five for the second straight year. The newly released AP preseason poll ranks the Crimson Tide at No. 8, their lowest ranking since 2008, adding intrigue to Kalen DeBoer’s second season as head coach of the program.

The AP Poll ranking comes after a 9-4 finish to the 2024 season, where the Tide placed No. 17 in the final poll and missed the College Football Playoff for the first time in the expanded 12-team era. It also marks the third-highest SEC slot in the rankings, trailing No. 1 Texas and No. 5 Georgia, but ahead of No. 9 LSU.

The program’s drop reflects tempered national expectations following last year’s midseason collapse. Alabama opened 2024 ranked No. 5 and climbed to No. 1 after a September win over Georgia, but upset losses to Vanderbilt, Tennessee, and Oklahoma derailed the campaign. The defense ranked outside the top 50 in points allowed, and significant roster turnover since last season has only added to the challenge heading into 2025.

Even with this lower starting point, the 2025 Alabama football season outlook remains optimistic. Newly named starting quarterback Ty Simpson will lead an offense looking to rebound from last year’s inconsistencies, while DeBoer has retooled the defense under coordinator Kane Wommack. Wide receiver Germie Bernard returns as one of Simpson’s key weapons, and a strong mix of incoming recruits and transfer additions should provide depth on both sides of the ball.

Alabama’s 2025 recruiting class features quarterback Keelon Russell, a highly regarded prospect viewed as the program’s future starter, along with top talents like cornerback Dijon Lee, offensive lineman Michael Carroll, linebacker Darrell Johnson, and safety Ivan Taylor. The skill positions also gain receivers Lotzeir Brooks and Derek Meadows, running back AK Dear, and tight end Kaleb Edwards. Defensive depth is bolstered by lineman London Simmons and linebackers Justin Hill and Luke Metz.

Through the transfer portal, the Crimson Tide have added offensive pieces like tight ends Brody Dalton, Jack Sammarco, and Peter Knudson, offensive tackles Jayden Hobson and Arkel Anugwom, and interior lineman Kam Dewberry. Wide receiver Isaiah Horton, running back Dre Washington, and punter Blake Doud also join the roster. On defense, Alabama brings in linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green, cornerback Cameron Calhoun, and defensive lineman Kelby Collins. This influx of recruits and transfers creates a competitive environment that DeBoer hopes will restore Alabama’s championship form.

The DeBoer storyline at Alabama is going to be central to this year’s narrative. In his first season, DeBoer brought energy and offensive creativity but fell short of Alabama’s championship standard. Now, with SEC parity at an all-time high — a record 10 teams appear in the Top 25 — the margin for error is razor-thin.

The Alabama football schedule 2025 is among the nation’s toughest. The Tide open on August 30 at Florida State, followed by conference matchups with Georgia, LSU, South Carolina, Oklahoma, and Tennessee — all preseason ranked. Navigating that slate could either restore Alabama’s top-five status or confirm voter doubts.

As Alabama prepares for Week 1, this No. 8 ranking serves as both a challenge and a rallying point. History shows the Tide can thrive from an underdog position — in 2008, a low preseason ranking preceded a 12-2 season and SEC West title. Whether DeBoer can replicate that kind of rebound will define the Crimson Tide’s 2025 journey.