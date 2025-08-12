Colorado football tangles with Georgia Tech in 18 days. And will rock a rare new theme in the huge Week 1 clash in Boulder.

The university unveiled its official game themes ahead of the 2025 season Monday. And the theme for the season opener? A “stripe out” contest with the Yellow Jackets in town.

This points to CU choosing not to go with the mountains on the side of its gameday uniform. Which was what the Buffaloes wore against North Dakota State to open 2024.

The “stripe out” likely means the Buffs going old school. The famed stripe look resembles the throwback appearance CU rocked in the 1980s and 1990s. Especially during the program's glory years under former head coach Bill McCartney.

Colorado QBs address media ahead of Georgia Tech clash

The “stripe out” wasn't the only news out of Boulder. Each scholarship quarterback made an appearance in front of the media Monday.

High-profile college football transfer portal addition Kaidon Salter answered questions. Same with five-star teammate and 2025 recruiting edition Julian Lewis. Junior Ryan Staub took part in the session as well.

Salter already earned a stirring prediction ahead of the season. His future head coach Deion Sanders believes Salter will cause “havoc.” Does this indicate the former Liberty Flames star has QB1 locked up? Salter's words at the Colorado Touchdown Club indicate the offense is preparing for him under center.

“From my previous school we were more of a triple option type of team. Coming here, these coaches have seen my old film. They are putting in these little plays designed from where I previously came from. And of course with me being in, they will call maybe two passes and two runs with me,” Salter said via Buffs247.

However, he answered if Lewis will get snaps too.

“And then ‘JuJu' will go in and it'll probably be all passes. He (offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur) is just putting us in different situations that he knows we're comfortable in. He's doing a good job of it,” Salter added.

Staub is ruled out of the QB1 running. Salter is the proverbial favorite to claim QB1. But it sounds like Georgia Tech must prepare for two QBs soon.