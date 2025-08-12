As hard as it is to believe, there was a time when Travis Kelce might not have made it to the NFL. This was due to his marijuana suspension in college at the University of Cincinnati.

Kelce said that he was required to go to therapy following his suspension, per Sean Manning of GQ Magazine.

In all, he credited his therapist for helping him restructure his life.

“I had to sit down with a shrink for an hour a week,” he said. “He got me to look at my life way more strategically. He got me to understand that you go through these emotions, and your reaction can either help you or hurt you or be indifferent. He walked me through all these different phases of my life. ‘How did this make you feel? How did you react?’ I started to understand and process these emotions completely differently. You start to control it and not let it get too crazy.”

In 2010, Kelce failed a drug test before Cincinnati's appearance in the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. Afterward, coach Butch Jones suspended him and revoked his scholarship.

On behalf of his brother Jason, Travis went ahead and found his way back to the team with some conditions. He had to maintain a 3.0 grade point average and couldn't miss any classes.

Eventually, Kelce was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2013 as the 63rd overall pick in the third round. At one point, his prospects looked bleak because of his suspension.

From there, his career took off, and the rest speaks for itself.

Therapy made things possible for Travis Kelce

Plenty of athletes credit therapy for helping to put things in perspective. If anything, the benefits clearly panned out for Kelce.

Not only with his success on the field, but how he lives his life off the field.

His high profile relationship with Taylor Swift conveys a real partnership. Not to mention, Kelce's outlook on living in the public eye with one of the biggest superstars in the world.

In addition, him saying to GQ that he wants more out of life than simply playing football and being in the media.

Kelce wants to spend more time with family and not travel.