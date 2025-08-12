Tom Brady and Bill Belichick were partners in crime for an eternity as the Super Bowl core of the New England Patriots throughout the 2000s and 2010s. Brady retired and Belichick is now coaching the North Carolina Tar Heels in college football, which the former was very positive towards.

Belichick became the Tar Heels' head coach after stepping down from the Patriots' job in January 2024. He was dominant with the NFL franchise, winning six Super Bowls with Brady as his quarterback.

Joining North Carolina last December, he begins a new chapter as he looks to bring the program into title contention. To Brady, he sent a strong affirmation that the Tar Heels will get from the legendary coach.

“What they’re gonna get is, obviously, the most prepared, the most hardworking coach that I’ve ever been around,” Brady said during a Aug. 11 episode of the Joel Klatt Show.

What lies ahead for Bill Belichick, North Carolina

North Carolina Tar Heels football coach Bill Belichick before the game at Dean E. Smith Center.
Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The North Carolina Tar Heels will take Tom Brady's comments about Bill Belichick as words of confidence.

They begin a new era after spending six seasons with Mack Brown as their head coach. The Tar Heels were a solid squad in that period, going 44-33 in that span. However, they went 1-4 in their bowl game appearances, showing they still needed more to enter the realm of title contention.

Enter Belichick. They made this move with the confidence that he can add some of the best talents in the country to the program, giving North Carolina a strong chance to compete.

North Carolina finished with a 6-7 record in Brown's final season. They fired him after the regular-season finale before losing 27-14 to the UConn Huskies in the Fenway Bowl.

