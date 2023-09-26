Colorado football star Travis Hunter released another episode of “12 Talks With Travis Hunter” and he took the chance to respond to the haters of the Colorado program after the 42-6 loss to Oregon on Saturday.

“It's a lot of people always hating,” Travis Hunter said. “We don't care about y'all hating. What are you getting out of hating? You're not getting nothing out of it. We don't care. It just gon' make us go out there and fight harder, bro.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Travis Hunter responds to the Colorado haters after loss to Oregon 🗣️ “How are you happy to see somebody lose… What are you getting out of that?” (via 12 Talks with Travis Hunter) pic.twitter.com/qATbSRNd9J — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 26, 2023

Hunter went on to question why people are hating and what people get out of it.

“People that hating jus there to hate,” Hunter said. “How are you happy to see somebody lose? I don't get that. What are you getting out of that? You happy to see somebody lose? If you don't want to see us on social media stop going on social media. That's literally all you have to do. It's not that hard… But we're happy y'all hate. Cuz it don't do nothing but make us want to prove y'all more wrong.”

It will not be easy for Colorado football to bounce back next week against USC at home. USC football is one of the top teams in the country with arguably the top quarterback in Caleb Williams.

Hunter is dealing with an injury, and has been expected to miss the game against USC, but he is advocating for himself to play. It will be interesting to see what Deion Sanders and the staff says, and how the team overall responds.