As Colorado football gears up for the Alamo Bowl, the team's two most valuable players took some time to capture and remake one of the greatest sports photos in history.

LeBron James and Dwyane Wade would likely approve. The two-time NBA Finals championship duo for the Miami Heat were cornerstones of their team, just as Hunter and Sanders.

Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders Last Dance for Colorado football

It was announced that Hunter and Sanders will play one final game for Colorado football before they depart for the NFL. As many players (transfers and draft prospects) typically opt out of their program's bowl game, many pundits believed that the dynamic duo wouldn't suit up again in college. Head coach Deion Sanders stated otherwise at the end of November.

“No, it's not the last time you're going to see them in a Buffs uniform,” Sanders said. “These two and all the rest of the seniors have done a wonderful job of getting us to where we are, instilling so much expectation in our fan base and expectation in ourselves.

“So, we're going to fight and try to go out there and kick some butt and end this thing on the right note. And we are going to go to a bowl game in this thing on the right note because our fans deserve the absolute best.”

Sanders and Hunter's friendship will likely continue, even as pros next year. Both are projected top-five picks in the 2025 NFL Draft in April.