Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders isn't worried about his son, Shedeur, and where he'll end up in the NFL Draft. When talking with Pacman Jones, the Buffaloes head coach explained where he believes his son will go.

“The (New York) Giants are not gonna give up their pick,” Sanders said. “Sheduer is going to be the #1 pick.

Rumors have circulated for months about who the Giants will take in the draft. After all, the season isn't completed, and we have competition with the Las Vegas Raiders for the top pick. Both are 2-12 on the season. However, New York has the best odds to land the No. 1 pick at the end of the season. Regardless, both the Giants and the Raiders are in desperate need of a quarterback.

With Daniel Jones being cut halfway through the season, New York wants to go in a different direction. Even with Tommy DeVito and Drew Lock, it's clear that the franchise wants a different quarterback. They haven't had a legitimate franchise quarterback since Eli Manning. Although Jones was thought to be that guy, it was short-lived.

Deion Sanders sees Shedeur Sanders with the New York Giants

Even with his father's approval, rumors have flown around Shedeur about him not wanting to go to certain teams. While he's dismissed those, it's an important element to think about. Manning refused to go to the San Diego Chargers as the No. 1 pick and found his way with the Giants. Could Shedeur impose a move like that, it would change the landscape of quarterbacks being drafted.

However, it's unlikely that will happen. Shedeur has expressed a desire to play for the franchise. Cameras caught him and Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers playing catch during the Heisman Trophy week. Nabers has had a productive rookie campaign despite the constant turnover at the signal-caller position.

He and Shedeur could be the next dynamic one-two punch. His father, Deion, did see the duo of Shedeur and Travis Hunter for multiple seasons at Jackson State and then with Colorado football. Shedeur has what many scouts are looking for. He's an accurate passer, has quality arm strength, can make multiple reads, and is sneaky athletic. He's not athletic like Jayden Daniels or Lamar Jackson, but he can use his legs.

Regardless, Shedeur has been the top prospect for quite some time now. It's only a matter of time until the NFL Draft comes around, and the decision will be made final. The public can see Shedeur Sanders becoming the newest franchise quarterback of the Giants.