After a brutal 42-6 loss to the Oregon Ducks, Colorado football was dealt another tough blow when wide receiver Xavier Weaver left the game early with an injury. Weaver was hurt on his last catch, and went to the locker room early with his shoe off, per The Athletic's David Ubben.

Prior to the injury, Weaver had nine receptions for 75 yards versus Oregon.

Colorado WR Xavier Weaver has his shoe off and is walking into the locker room early after being injured on his last catch. Not a great development for a WR group already without Travis Hunter. — David Ubben (@davidubben) September 23, 2023

Though it's unclear what the injury is or how serious it is, the loss of Weaver would be brutal to a team already missing wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter. Hunter is dealing with a lacerated liver and set to miss at least three weeks.

Xavier Weaver has easily been the Buffaloes' top receiver this season. He leads the team with 461 receiving yards and has led his team in receiving each of the past three weeks. His production helped the Buffaloes average 41 points per game on offense the first three weeks of the year and acquire wins over TCU, Nebraska, and Colorado State.

If Weavers is out, quarterback Shedeur Sanders will have to rely on other weapons including running back Dylan Edwards, WR Jimmy Horn Jr., and tight end Michael Harrison. Still, it's hard to see the Buffaloes offense continue at their high-flying pace from the first three weeks without Weavers healthy.

Prior to transferring to Colorado football in 2023 to play under Deion Sanders in a Power 5 conference, Weaver played the first four years of his college career at South Florida. He received an extra year of eligibility thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.