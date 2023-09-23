The Colorado Buffaloes tasted defeat for the first time in the Deion Sanders era on Saturday. Colorado football was simply no match against Bo Nox and the Oregon Ducks, as the Buffaloes suffered a 42-6 loss in Eugene, sparking reactions from every corner of the X universe.

For former NFL offensive lineman Geoff Schwartz, Colorado's loss to the Ducks shouldn't dent Sanders' image.

“I mentioned this on the radio this week but the results of the game today do not take away from what Deion has done at Colorado so far,” Schwartz said via X (formerly Twitter) . They were the worst P5 program in the country last season. Their win total was 3.5 and they will smash that. He’s done an excellent job.”

Former Baylor Bears star quarterback Robert Griffin III also defended Sanders and Colorado football.

“The hate for Coach Prime is based in jealousy. He coaches differently and has brought in record breaking audiences and value to Colorado. This loss to Oregon doesn’t change the fact that Coach Prime is a winner and will make Colorado one too.”

Colorado struggled mightily on both ends of the field and seemingly missed the services of Travis Hunter, who has been sidelined by an injury he suffered during a blowout win against the Colorado State Rams a week prior. Shedeur Sanders passed for only 159 yards and a touchdown with zero interceptions on 23-for-33 completions, while Nix went off for 276 passing yards and three touchdowns with a pick thrown while converting 28 of his 33 throws.

Here are more wild reactions to the Colorado football's loss to Oregon:

