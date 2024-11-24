Colorado football coach Deion Sanders didn't mince words following his team's 37-21 loss to Kansas on Saturday afternoon.

From the opening kick-off to the final whistle Kansas dominated Colorado, specifically in the ground game. The Jayhawks rushed for 331 yards, led by Devin Neal who had 37 carries for 207 yards and three touchdowns. Meanwhile, Colorado's run game was stagnant as they only rushed for 42 yards on 13 carries. Shedeur Sanders and Travis Huner both had phenomenal games but they weren't enough to stop Kansas from defeating their third ranked team of the season.

In the postgame press conference, Deion Sanders was honest about Colorado's College Football Playoff outlook.

“I don't just think about football, I think about life. So, the message to these young men is if God were to grant you every darn thing you needed in life…all the abilities and thought processes, connections, the visuals and you don't do nothing with it that's on you. And that's where we are. We controlled our own destiny and we fumbled it.”

In a video of Sanders's post-game speech, he held his players to task saying that they didn't play their best game.

“There's not one of you who can say they played their best game. Nobody can say you gave the maximum effort (or) you gave it all you could. Nobody. And you see the result. See the problem is you guys are intoxicated with success – and success is intoxicating. You start believing what they're saying, you start listening to what they're saying. You bought into all that foolishness that you were this – and you went out and we got humbled. Coaches, players, everywhere. We went out there and got humbled.”

With the loss the Buffaloes' Big 12 championship future is up in the air and their chances of appearing in the College Football playoff is slowly fading. But, it isn't totally out of reach. Arizona beat BYU after their hail-mary attempt fell short so Colorado still has the opportunity to make the title game contingent upon a win over Oklahoma State and possible tiebreaker scenarios.

Colorado faces off against Oklahoma State on Friday at 12 PM EST. The game will be broadcast on ABC and ESPN+.