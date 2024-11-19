Deion Sanders has done a phenomenal job quickly turning around the Colorado football program, and now that he is having success, there are rumors buzzing that he could be leaving. The Buffaloes aren't known as a premier program in college football, so maybe Sanders wants to go somewhere with better resources. Or, maybe he wants to go the NFL. There are some rumors that Sanders could leave Colorado for the pros.

A reporter asked Deion Sanders about those NFL rumors on Tuesday, and the Colorado athletic director was in the room when the question was asked. Sanders called out the reporter for asking about him leaving with his AD present.

“Are you gonna talk like that with my [athletic director] in here? That's so disrespectful,” Sanders said in a video posted by DNVR Buffs. “You going to talk about me going somewhere with my [athletic director] in here. They mentioned us with a lot of other stuff before we start winning too. Didn't they? That wasn't fair, wasn't it? There's a price of everything. I'm happy where I am. Man, I'm good. I got a kickstand down. You know what the kickstand is? A lot of people don't even know, not of age to know what the kickstand is. It means I'm resting, I'm good, happy. I'm excited, I'm enthusiastic about where I am. I love it here. I truly do.”

Year one didn't go so well for Deion Sanders and the Colorado football team, but year two has been completely different. The Buffaloes weren't expected to do much this season, but they are now the favorite to win the Big 12 and earn that automatic bid into the College Football Playoff.

Colorado is currently 8-2 overall on the year and they have just one loss in conference play. They control their own destiny in the Big 12. If the Buffaloes win this weekend against Kansas and then next weekend against Oklahoma State, they will head to the Big 12 title game.

Right now, Sanders' squad looks like the best team in the conference. They had a couple tough losses earlier in the season, but you can see this team getting better as each week goes by. They have now positioned themselves perfectly to earn a spot in the playoff, and if they do get that spot, they will likely get a bye in the first round as well.

Deion Sanders deserves a ton of credit for what he has done at Colorado. This team had a lot of doubters and not a lot of people outside of Boulder liked the Buffaloes as they did talk a lot last year for a team that finished in last place in their conference. However, Colorado can do all of the talking they want now. They have earned it as they are a much better team this year.

Colorado has a tricky one on the road against Kansas this weekend, and a win would likely lock up a spot in the Big 12 title game as it seems unlikely that the Buffaloes lose at home to an Oklahoma State team that hasn't won a conference game. Colorado and Kansas will kick off at 2:30 CT from Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri on Saturday and the game will be airing on Fox. The Buffaloes are currently favored by 2.5 points.