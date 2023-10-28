Colorado football star Travis Hunter continues making unique moves both on and off the field. The Buffaloes' two-way playmaker announced a new NIL partnership with clothing brand American Eagles on his Instagram page Friday, touting the brand's “off the field comfort” in a pair of casual photos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Travis Hunter (@db3_tip)

American Eagle has been an active participant in NIL since its advent two-and-a-half years ago. The clothier has previously partnered with former Ohio State and current Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud, LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne and UCLA softball player Maya Brady.

Hunter burst onto the college football scene over the first two weeks of the season, making an immediate impact on both sides of the ball at Colorado after transferring from Jackson State, where he played as a freshman under CU coach Deion Sanders. The No. 1 overall recruit in the high school class of 2022 more than lived up to that billing, helping the Buffs to wins over TCU and Nebraska with stellar play at both cornerback and wide receiver.

Hunter suffered a lacerated liver on a vicious hit from Colorado State's Henry Blackburn in Week 3, though, causing him to miss three straight games. Blackburn immediately emerged as a pariah among Colorado fans and college football followers for his late hit, many of whom attacked the Rams safety on social media. Hunter ultimately helped quiet that furor, publicly mending fences with Blackburn in a series of meet-ups posted on the internet.

The sophomore returned for Colorado's last game against Stanford, finishing with 13 catches for 140 yards and two touchdowns on offense plus five tackles on defense. Hunter was noticeably gassed at times, however, surrendering multiple big plays defensively as Coach Prime's team fell to the Cardinal 46-43., pushing its record to 4-3 overall and 1-3 against Pac-12 competition.

A social media and YouTube star since before he entered college, Travis Hunter boasts 1.1 million Instagram followers and 273,000 subscribers to his YouTube page. He holds a $2.2 million NIL evaluation from On3, with a bevy of endorsements to his name before teaming with American Eagle.

Hunter and the Buffs are back in action on Saturday against UCLA.