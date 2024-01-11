Colorado football cornerback Jahquez Robinson has entered the transfer portal after one year with the Buffaloes.

Colorado football cornerback Jahquez Robinson has entered the transfer portal, per Matt Zenitz at 247Sports. Robinson spent one season with head coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes, deciding it was time to pack his bags and look for a new opportunity. He's a former four-star recruit who started his career with the Alabama Crimson Tide.

During the 2023 season with the Buffs, Robinson recorded one forced fumble and six tackles. He's had limited playing time with both Colorado football and Alabama, likely looking to end his college career with more reps. Robinson was a part of the 2020 class recruiting class for Alabama, listed as the No. 21 cornerback in the nation, per 247Sports.

Robinson has been with two highly talented head coaches, Nick Saban and Deion Sanders. While he's been able to learn from some of the best in the game, he's barely put out real game film. He likely believes he won't get the reps in Boulder, so a change of scenery could work for the talented prospect.

Many of these players who continue to find new homes are looking for a fit that they can excel in their position and a place to produce film in order to prepare for the NFL draft. The national spotlight is also extremely important to showcase what the player can do with under the bright lights. Robinson is likely going to downgrade in terms of a program perspective to try and earn a starting role where he can play meaningful snaps and gain that film he needs.