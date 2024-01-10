Deion Sanders shared his immediate reaction to Alabama football head coach Nick Saban's retirement decision.

Nick Saban's shocking retirement decision has led to no shortage of reaction from around the college football world. Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders shared his immediate thoughts on Saban's decision after the news was announced Wednesday.

“WOW! College Football just lost the GOAT to retirement. WOW! I knew it would happen 1 day soon but not this soon. The game has change so much that it chased the GOAT away. College football let's hold up our mirrors and say HONESTLY what u see,” Sanders wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

As mentioned earlier, many other college football fans, analysts, players, and coaches reacted to Saban's decision. Although rumors had swirled about Saban potentially retiring following the 2023 season, it seemed as if the Alabama head coach was going to stick around for at least one more season.

Nick Saban will be missed in college football. Even people who hate Alabama football will likely admit that watching the sport without Saban will feel strange.

He led Alabama to nine SEC titles and six national championships. Saban also recorded a winning percentage of just under .900 over the past 16 seasons. It was an incredible run for someone who is among the greatest coaches in college football history.

The question now is who will replace Saban at Alabama? Many candidates will emerge during the offseason. Filling Saban's shoes will be a nearly impossible task, as coaching at Alabama brings plenty of pressure.

It will be interesting to see who ultimately lands the gig. As for Nick Saban, he can now enjoy retirement after a legendary career.