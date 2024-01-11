Shedeur Sanders puts his recruitment hat on.

For the first time in what feels like an eternity, Alabama football has some uncertainty on the head coaching front. With Nick Saban gone as head coach of the Crimson Tide, rumors about potential Alabama player transfers are already swirling. Colorado football quarterback Shedeur Sanders might have just added more fuel to those rumors with a single post on X, seemingly trying to use the situation to lure Alabama players to the Buffaloes.

“👀 Alabama players tap n,” the Colorado football star said.

Saban leaves the college football world as a head coach not just as one of the greatest minds in the history of the sport but among the very best recruiter as well, so it's not much of a surprise that other schools are salivating over the idea of luring a talent or two from Alabama's talent basket.

Alabama players have a window of 30 days after the retirement of Saban to transfer, as pointed out by Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic.

That seems like ample time for programs like Colorado football to come up with a plan to entice Alabama players to leave Tuscaloosa and take their talents to them. The Buffaloes already have one of the strongest transfer classes for the 2024 season, with 247 Sports ranking them in that department third overall in the nation. Adding players from Alabama can brighten the prospect of Colorado football making another big step in the right direction. Although the Buffaloes finished the 2023 college football season with just a 4-8 record, it was quite a leap for a program that went just 1-11 a year before.