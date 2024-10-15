The Colorado football program took on one of its biggest challenges of the 2024 season against the No. 12 Kansas State Wildcats on Oct. 12. The Buffaloes gave themselves a chance, but in the end, Kansas State won 31-28. Senior safety Shilo Sanders took accountability for some of Colorado's downfalls after the game with a strong take.

Sanders gets real after Colorado's 2nd defeat of 2024

Sanders finished Saturday's game with six solo tackles and one assist. However, he struggled with his footing and wrapping up defenders, and in his eyes, his performance was highly unsatisfactory.

“You work to get back, then you get back and have the worst game of your life,” Sanders said, per DNVR Buffs. “It's really disappointing for me and especially the fans, you know? I've been seeing everybody turn on me and stuff, but I'm not worried about that because as soon as you do good, they'll be right back on your side. Just how they were when we won the UCF game.

“I'm not really worried about none of that. I'm worried about me getting better. I'm worried about me contributing to the team and helping us win. You know, my role, I can't be going out there not on my game. I'm the free safety. If I mess up, everybody's gonna see it. So, I gotta pay attention and be on my game at all times.”

Shilo Sanders is understandably frustrated, but Saturday was the first time he played since Sep. 7 against Nebraska. He suffered a fractured forearm injury that required surgery and rehab. Still, Sanders has high expectations for himself and the Colorado football program.

Colorado's loss to Kansas State worsened their record to 4-2 on the season, while the Wildcats improved to 5-1. The Buffaloes are already on track to have a better showing in 2024 after their 4-8 2023 season. There will be plenty more opportunities for Shilo Sanders and his teammates to avenge their tough loss and keep climbing the Big 12 standings.