The first few weeks of the college football season are a little bit like a guessing game. Everyone has their prognostications of who they think is good, and that either gets confirmed or doesn't once pads get put on and it gets settled in between the lines. The first couple of weeks are nice and fun, but are also often filled with Power Five teams getting warmed up for conference play squaring off with group of five teams.

Week 4 began conference play for a myriad of teams, including the Colorado Buffaloes and a host of other programs. Colorado was the talk of college football heading into Week 4 with an undefeated 3-0 record. Did that last? Did Week 4 prove Colorado was overrated and a fluke? Who all in college football got exposed as being overrated after Week 4? Three teams come to mind.

Colorado Buffaloes

Deion Sanders has already turned the Colorado football program around. That can't really be disputed or overlooked. But Week 4 showed that there are levels to this game and that Colorado isn't there with the big boys yet. It was put most succinctly by Oregon head coach Dan Lanning's pregame motivational speech to his team: ‘Their (Colorado's) Cinderella story is over.'

That's a hell of a pregame speech:

He was right, and then some. The Ducks mollywhopped the Buffaloes in the first half and entered halftime with a 35-0 lead. For the game, Oregon outgained Colorado 522-199. The Ducks ran for 6.3 yards per carry. Not only did Oregon have caves for running lanes to run through all game long, but Colorado could barely get Oregon ball carriers on the ground.

Without Travis Hunter, Colorado had no answer for Oregon star receiver Troy Franklin either, who hauled in eight receptions for 126 yards and two touchdowns on Saturday.

This catch from Troy Franklin 🤌

Colorado is a great story and still maybe *the* story in college football. But Saturday proved their story is still being written and that they have a lot of work to do to hang with the big boys of the sport.

Iowa Hawkeyes

Iowa got their thrills in Week 3 when they ran up the score on Western Michigan to win 41-10. There was no such running up the score this week against Penn State. Heck, there was no running or no scoring. Iowa was shut out 31-0. They ran the ball 17 times for 20 yards. They had 76 yards of offense total. I repeat: they had 76 yards of offense for the *entire game.* Iowa had just as many plays result in a fumble recovery for Penn State than they had plays that rewarded them with a first down: four. It follows a trend when Iowa goes up against formidable foes.

Since beating Ohio State 55-24 as a 20.5-point underdog in 2017, Iowa has been a double-digit dog four times. In those four games, Iowa has been outscored 161-41 and hasn't scored more than 14 points in any game…

Iowa has a… unique way of playing football. But it's a style that will never allow them to compete with the top of college football. They were ranked going into this matchup with Penn State. They aren't now and they shouldn't be for a good while.

UCLA Bruins

UCLA will be a prominent figure in the college football title race sometime soon. Their freshman phenom quarterback Dante Moore is the real deal. Coming into Week 4, Moore was completing 62.7% of his passes, averaging roughly 9.5 yards per attempt (a great number), and threw seven touchdowns to one interception. That's great. But he also really only had one full start to his name, which came against San Diego State. He filled in here and there in UCLA's season opener against Coastal Carolina and only threw 12 passes in UCLA's drubbing of NC Central. He doesn't have much experience.

That inexperience showed up against the Utah Utes. The Utes are always tough to play against with Kyle Whittingham at coach and always show out defensively. They followed suit this week and made life tough for Moore. Moore only completed 15 of 35 passes against Utah for 234 yards with a touchdown and a pick, his second of the season. That pick was a pick-six on the first play of the game.

Karene Reid : 9 tackles, 0.5 for loss, 2 passes defensed & a 21-yard pick 6 on Dante Moore's 1st pass of the game

It also ended up being the difference in the game. Utah won 14-7. They only had 219 yards of offense but held UCLA to 243. UCLA will be heard from soon. But Week 4 reminded us that Moore, while an extremely promising quarterback, is still young and will have growing pains.