Rumors have been buzzing around the Colorado football team on Monday as a report surfaced saying that the Buffaloes band isn't allowed to play the fight song after a Shedeur Sanders touchdown to allow Sanders' rap song to play.

“A year later and the fight song doesn’t even play in the stadium after the quarterback throws a touchdown,” A report from Denver Sports said. “Deion Sanders told the band they couldn’t play if his son Shedeur Sanders scores a touchdown so that the loudspeaker can play a recording of his son’s song ‘Perfect Timing.'”

It's not a secret: Not very many people outside of Boulder like the Colorado football team. The Buffaloes were exciting and likable after the first three weeks of the Deion Sanders era, but things have gone downhill since. Sure, Colorado has a lot more publicity and people are definitely talking about them, but the product on the football field hasn't improved under Sanders.

This report has a lot of people talking about Colorado once again as the head coach telling the band to not play the fight song after a touchdown so his son's song could be played is not normal. However, a Colorado spokesperson said that the report is not true.

“This is not true,” The spokesperson said, according to a post from Kyle Bonagura. “Nobody ever asked the band to refrain from playing the fight song. After a touchdown, the band plays ‘Glory, Glory, Colorado' and after a point after touchdown, the band plays ‘Fight CU,' as has been standard practice for years. When Shedeur Sanders scores, the band will wait a moment for a small snippet of Shedeur's song to play before immediately kicking into ‘Glory, Glory, Colorado.' This is exactly what happened during the game against North Dakota State. This practice is not unique to Shedeur, as the band will wait a moment after a successful field goal to play Alejandro Mata's song before playing ‘Fight CU.'”

Shedeur Sander's song does get played after he scores a touchdown, but it sounds like the initial report of Deion Sanders telling the band not to play the fight song is incorrect, according to the Colorado spokesperson. Shedeur is also not receiving special treatment for his song as Alejandro Mata also has his song played.

There are a lot of things that people don't like the Colorado football team, but it looks like this one isn't something that is actually a concern.

Colorado will look to bounce back from their week two loss this weekend as they will be back on the road against Colorado State. The Rams had a two score lead over the Buffaloes in the fourth quarter when the two teams played last year, but Colorado ended up winning in overtime.

Colorado and Colorado State will kick off at 7:30 ET on Saturday night from Canvas Stadium in Fort Collin, Colorado. The game will be airing on CBS, and the Buffaloes are currently favored by 7.5 points.