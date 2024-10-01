Shedeur Sanders discussed how he stays focused throughout the season in a recent postgame conference following Colorado's dominant 48-21 victory over UCF.

In a recent X video posted by SkoBuffsGoBuffs, Sanders stated that despite his growing popularity, he stays focused by remembering that he “was just a HBCU kid that couldn't do it on a Power 5 level.”

Sanders, a four-star high school recruit, joined his father and then Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders at Jackson State University following his high school career. Shedeur Sanders dominated his competition at Jackson State, throwing for 6,983 yards and 70 touchdowns. Despite back-to-back elite seasons as a passer, many believed that Sanders had a lot left to prove against tougher competition before being viewed as a legitimate NFL quarterback prospect.

One of the harshest critiques of Sanders' competition level while at Jackson State came from the admin of College Football Nerds' X account. “You quickly realize on tape that Jackson State's competition is closer to 8A Florida High School ball than it is P5 FBS Football, said the admin.”

Despite the criticism, Sanders continued to do what he does best, just play football.

After Deion Sanders became the head coach at Colorado, Shedeur Sanders joined his father once again. Now the quarterback of a power-five football program, Sander's goal was to prove his NFL capability.

In 2023, Sanders and the Buffs jumped out to a commanding 3-0 record. In each of their first three wins, Sanders and the Buffs scored 36 points or more. Unfortunately, Sanders and the Buffs would lose their momentum, finishing the 2023 campaign with a 4-8 record.

As the Buffs lost momentum throughout the season, Sanders' critics gained it.

Despite throwing for 3,230 passing yards and 27 touchdowns with a 69 completion percentage, Sander's still faced criticism. Additionally, some critics even ignored the situation around Sanders. Sanders played behind a struggling offensive line in 2023, resulting in a less than ideal passing strucutre. The Buffalos defense also struggled, forcing Sanders into constant “must-score” situations.

As the Buffalos failed to meet expectations in 2023, Deion Sanders was adamant on improving the roster. With an improved supporting cast, all eyes are on Shedeur Sanders during his Senior year at Colorado.

Additionally, Sanders is eligible for the 2025 NFL Draft, and conversations surrounding his draft stock have heated up.

ESPN NFL Draft Analyst Jordan Reid wrote an article sharing some promising information that he gained from scouts. “He's [Joe] Burrow because they're just never phased in those high-pressure situations and he plays with swag,” said the scout.

On the other hand, CBS writers Matt Zenitz & John Talty shared some criticism that they received regarding Sanders' NFL stock. “I just get turned off by the me, me, me stuff,” said the scout. An NFL director of college scouting also added, “He's solid. Talented Passer. Holds the ball too long.”

Even with a mixed-bag of reviews, Sanders possesses undeniable talent as a quarterback.

So far this year, Sanders has thrown for 1,630 yards and 14 touchdowns through five games. Sanders has also protected the football, with only three interceptions.

As the Buffalos prepare for a stretch of tough opponents, Sanders has every opportunity to prove his doubters wrong.