Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay formally introduced former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen as the team’s new head coach on Tuesday, potentially revealing the team’s NFL Draft plan in the process. Irsay indicated that one of the reasons Steichen was brought in is to develop a “young quarterback.” To the likely delight of Chicago Bears fans, Irsay came right out and named a young QB in the NFL Draft that he liked, Alabama’s Bryce Young.

Why would Bears fans love this? Well, Chicago just so happens to have the no. 1 pick in the NFL Draft- and a quarterback in Justin Fields who showed improvement in his second year in the league.

That means that Chicago is unlikely to have as much interest as other teams- like the Colts- in Bryce Young.

And Young, who is unlikely to fall past the first three picks in the NFL Draft, would only end up in Indianapolis if Irsay and the Colts, who have the fourth pick, trade up for the pick to select him.

But Irsay is making that potential scenario far more difficult by openly saying he likes Young.

Young, the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner, threw for 8,356 yards, 80 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions in two seasons as a starter for the Crimson Tide.

He is regarded as one of the best quarterback options in the NFL Draft, along with Ohio State’s CJ Stroud and Kentucky’s Will Levis.

Clearly, Jim Irsay wouldn’t mind having him on the Colts.

Unfortunately for Irsay and Indy fans, it will be more difficult to make that happen now that the Bears know this.