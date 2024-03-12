The Indianapolis Colts are making defense one of their priorities during the 2024 NFL free agency period. As a result, the Colts are bringing star cornerback Kenny Moore back to the team on a lucrative contract.
Colts secure Kenny Moore's services with a standout contract
Indianapolis is re-signing Moore to a three-year, $30 million deal that makes him the highest-paid nickel back in history, per Adam Schefter. Moore has earned the Colts' favor with years of stout production.
Moore joined the Colts in 2017 and improved to become one of the most respected cornerbacks in the league. In 2021, the former Valdosta State standout earned his first Pro Bowl selection. He amassed a career-high 102 total tackles to go with four interceptions.
His production took a slight decline in 2022 due to an ankle injury; however, he got back on the ball in 2023. The 28-year-old totaled 93 tackles and three interceptions. He played a pivotal role in keeping the Colts defense afloat during their tough year.
Indianapolis finished the season at 9-8 and failed to make the NFL Playoffs. Nevertheless, the team continues to make moves to reinforce their roster for an improved run.
The Colts brought back star wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. on a three-year, $71.5 million deal. Pittman proved to be one of the best WRs in the NFL, as he boasted a top-five receptions ranking and a top-15 receiving yards mark.
With Pittman leading the receiving core and Kenny Moore on the secondary squad, the Colts have a respectable two-way foundation. It will be interesting to see the rest of the moves the team makes as the NFL free agency period continues.