The Indianapolis Colts have re-signed their star wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. on a three-year $71.5 million deal. Re-signing Pittman was pivotal for the Colts, as he has become the team's top wideout.
The 26-year-old hauled in 109 receptions for 1,152 yards and four touchdowns in 2023. At six-foot-four, Pittman is a physical receiver and a quality route runner, making him a quarterback-friendly target.
Indianapolis has a young quarterback in Anthony Richardson, who they need to build around. They selected him with the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft as a quarterback with high potential.
Richardson appeared in only four games as a rookie, completing 59.1 percent of his passes for three touchdowns and one interception. The 21-year-old also rushed for 136 yards and four touchdowns.
The dual-threat quarterback has a ton of potential with excellent arm strength and rushing ability. He needs to improve his accuracy so he can become a more efficient passer. When he makes that jump, it will unlock the offense's full potential. Keeping Pittman in the long term will help maximize the development of Richardson.
With that said, let's grade Pittman's extension with the Colts.
Colts' Michael Pittman Jr. contract Grade: A-
Pittman's contract is WR1 money, and he has proven he can produce at a high level. While it's a lot of dough, the Colts still have cap flexibility to add at other positions.
The contract structure is also incentive-based, meaning he could earn more by playing at a high level. Although Pittman isn't a top-ten receiver in the league, he has the potential to become one. This is a very fair deal for both Indianapolis and Pittman.
Pittman has had many different quarterbacks during his tenure as a Colt. Pittman can finally grow a long-term connection with Richardson as the franchise QB. Richardson has the arm strength to get the ball downfield but struggles with accuracy.
Pittman has consistently produced throughout his four-year career with totals of 336 receptions for 3,662 yards and 15 touchdowns.
With the Pittman deal done, Indianapolis now needs to make some moves to improve its roster. Adding a talented wide receiver opposite of Pittman, whether it's via the draft, free agency, or a trade, would help their offense improve. This is a strong wide receiver draft class, which benefits the Colts.
Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers, and Rome Odunze are the top three wideouts on the draft board, and Indianapolis could benefit from drafting one of them. A second receiver alongside Pittman could unlock Richardson's full potential and allow Pittman and Jonathan Taylor to play at an even higher level.
At midseason, Taylor inked a three-year $42 million extension with the Colts.
The 25-year-old rushed for 741 yards and seven touchdowns in ten games. He hauled in 19 receptions for 153 yards and a touchdown. He will be a key part of their offensive core moving forward.
The Colts are off to a great start in free agency by extending their star wideout. It will be crucial to make more moves as the AFC is a very competitive conference. Indianapolis narrowly missed the postseason last year, and with Richardson back healthy, we will get a glimpse of the future of the franchise. Pittman will be a vital part of the core they are building.