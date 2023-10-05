The Indianapolis Colts fell in a 29-23 loss to the Los Angeles Rams at Lucas Oil Stadium last Sunday.

The Colts finished the game with a total of 200 receiving yards and 133 rushing yards. Indianapolis running back Zack Moss led the Colts with 70 rushing yards on 18 carries. Indy's defense recorded nine quarterback hits, seven pass deflections, four tackles for loss and two sacks. Defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo, a former second-round selection in the 2021 NFL Draft, tallied seven tackles, four QB hits, one pass deflection, one tackle for loss and 1.5 sacks.

“It's just staying after it,” Odeyingbo said, via Colts.com Writer JJ Stankevitz. “(Sacks) come in bunches. You might not be hitting home — just like in any game, you might not hit home for the first three quarters and then you have two sacks in the fourth quarter. It's really staying consistent and staying after it.”

The Colts will take to Lucas Oil Stadium when they face the Tennessee Titans at 1 p.m. EDT on Oct. 8. The Titans prevailed in a 27-3 win over the Cincinnati Bengals at Nissan Stadium on Sunday. Tennessee running back Derrick Henry earned 122 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown on 22 carries. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill threw for 240 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception.

What are some bold predictions for the Colts Week 5 game vs. the Titans?

3. Anthony Richardson will earn at least 230 passing yards

Richardson finished the game against the Rams with 200 passing yards and two passing touchdowns. He added on 56 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown on 10 carries. The rookie quarterback earned high praise from Rams head coach Sean McVay after staying calm under pressure.

“I thought even just to watch him string together a lot of good plays and he was able to create some things off schedule,” McVay said, via Colts.com Contributing Writer Raven Moore. “I thought the two seams that he completed in the pocket, he makes the go ball down the sidelines to (Alec) Pierce – you could just feel the athleticism, the composure, I thought he played with pretty good poise.”

Richardson has earned a total of 479 passing yards during the three games he has played in the 2023 NFL season. He threw for 223 yards, one touchdown and one interception during a Week 1 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Titans have allowed a total of 965 passing yards this season, putting them behind the Jaguars, Minnesota Vikings and Washington Commanders for 23rd place in the league, according to NFL.com.

2. The Colts offense will record at least two receiving touchdowns

Colts tight ends Drew Ogletree and Mo Alie-Cox each recorded one receiving touchdowns against the Rams last Sunday. Ogletree added 48 receiving yards and three receptions on four targets. He hauled in a five-yard receiving touchdown from Richardson with 1:56 remaining in the fourth quarter.

The Bengals ended their loss to the Titans without a single receiving touchdown. Tennessee allowed two receiving touchdowns during a 27-3 loss to the Cleveland Browns in September, one from Cleveland receiver Amari Cooper and another from running back Jerome Ford. They allowed two more from Los Angeles Chargers receiver Keenan Allen in a 27-24 win in overtime at Nissan Stadium earlier that month.

1. The Colts will defeat the Titans by a one-score margin

Richardson and the Colts offense must be essential in taking an important victory over the Titans in Week 5. Titans head coach Mike Vrabel spoke about what makes Richardson effective before the two teams face off next Sunday.

“He's big, he's fast, he's willing,” Vrabel said, via All Titans. “He knows where the goal line is, he knows where the first down — what he needs to get to. It'll be a huge challenge not only out in the field for those plays they design, but also the closer you get to the goal line.”

The Colts must find a way to tap into Richardson's potential when they take to Lucas Oil Stadium. If they can, they may take a close win over the Titans before moving on to face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Everbank Stadium on Oct. 15.