The NFL world mourned the loss of Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay. Irsay suddenly passed away Wednesday at the age of 65. Bruce Arians now joined the rest of the league in saying goodbye.

The Super Bowl winning head coach with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers worked with Irsay. Arians stepped in as interim Colts head coach in 2012 when Chuck Pagano battled leukemia. Irsay took to X to share his reaction.

“Lost a great friend and one of my favorite owners,” Arians shared on the social media site, which was a photo of both together. “RIP Jim. For his family and Colts nation.”

Arians guided Indianapolis to a 9-3 record when he stepped in for Pagano. He won Associated Press Coach of the Year for taking over the Colts and leading them into the postseason without Pagano.

Arians went 80-48-1 as an NFL head coach. He guided the Bucs to their Super Bowl LV romp of the Kansas City Chiefs. He's since landed in the Bucs' Ring of Honor.

Bruce Arians joins Indianapolis stars in mourning Colts owner Jim Irsay

Arians wasn't the only notable past Colt to say his goodbye to Irsay.

Former Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton reacted to Irsay's death. Hilton had trouble holding back his emotions through his post.

“Please don’t ask me if I’m OK. Cuz I’m not. Thank You Sooo Much Mr. Irsay. I will forever hold our talks close to my heart. Love You! RIP Mr. Irsay,” Hilton posted on X.

The four-time Pro Bowler emerged as a pivotal piece in the post Peyton Manning/Marvin Harrison era. Hilton established himself as the lead wideout who kept Indy into a playoff contender annually.

Speaking of Manning, the Super Bowl winning QB shared his heartbreaking reaction by sharing an old, profound photo: The day Irsay helped draft him, which Manning shared on his personal Instagram page.

“His love for the Colts and the city of Indy was unmatched. His impact on the players who played for him will not be forgotten,” was some of the excerpts from Manning's post.

Even Lucas Oil Stadium's X account chimed in. By calling Irsay the “architect” behind building the venue.

If Lucas Oil Stadium is the house that Peyton built, Jim Irsay was the architect. Thank you, Jim, for all you’ve done for our team, our city and our state. https://t.co/Sw1YIs216S — Lucas Oil Stadium (@LucasOilStadium) May 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

Irsay battled alcohol addiction and a respiratory illness over the years. It's not determined if one or the other caused his death. Irsay even sent out a final tweet before his sudden passing — wishing the Indiana Pacers luck in the Eastern Conference Finals.