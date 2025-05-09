The Indianapolis Colts are looking to have a productive season after falling short of the playoffs last season. So far, they've made an emphasis to focus on improving their offense, and the moves they've made in free agency and the draft show that they're serious about turning the corner. With their first-round pick, they selected Tyler Warren, and they recently inked him to his rookie contract, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz

“Sources: The Colts and No. 14 overall pick TE Tyler Warren have agreed to a 4-year, $20.96M fully guaranteed rookie contract, including an $11.88M signing bonus. Indy’s franchise tight end is officially locked in,” Schultz wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Warren was one of the top tight ends in the draft, as he played four seasons at Penn State, where he finished with 104 catches for 1,233 yards and eight touchdowns.

The Colts did not get much production from their tight ends last season, and adding a player like Warren should be a breath of fresh air for the team. Kyle Granson led the tight end group for the Colts last season, as he finished with 14 catches for 182 yards.

It'll be interesting to see how Warren fits in with the Colts' offense and if he can be a major contributor in his rookie season.

Colts looking to make improvements on offense

The Colts had a rollercoaster ride on offense last season, and it was because of the quarterback situation. Anthony Richardson was the starter for the team, but he was benched in the middle of the season for Joe Flacco due to his lack of production on the field. Richardson eventually got the starting job back and played better as the season ended, but it wasn't enough for the Colts to sneak into the playoffs.

In the offseason, the Colts signed Daniel Jones, and there have been talks that a real training camp battle for the starting quarterback job will happen. Jones has shown throughout his career that he has the talent to lead a team to wins, but he has a lot of questionable moments as well that many people will not forget.

Richardson hasn't been perfect in his young career as well, and the training camp battle will make both players better. In the end, the quarterback that the Colts believe will lead them to success will win the job.