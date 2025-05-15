The 2025 NFL schedule release is a big day in the football world. Teams' social media departments go all out trying to one-up each other to create the funniest, most viral schedule release videos. That's where some get into trouble, though. For example, the Indianapolis Colts had to take down their schedule release video for (they say) several reasons, including an “insensitive” joke about Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

With A Minecraft Movie tearing up the box office, the Colts, as well as the Los Angeles Chargers, made Minecraft-themed schedule release videos. While the Chargers' is getting rave reviews, the Colts is no longer available on team social media (although some users have preserved it, for now).

That's because the team took it down while issuing a statement about the reasons why.

“We removed our schedule release video because it exceeded our rights with Microsoft and included an insensitive clip involving Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill. We sincerely apologize to Microsoft and Tyreek,” Pro Football Talk first reported.

The Colts' schedule release video originally included a Week 1 animation of a Coast Guard ship pulling up to a Dolphin named “Hill” with its siren on.

This seems like a callback to an incident in September 2024 when Miami police pulled Hill over on his way to a game. When the five-time All-Pro was uncooperative, police pulled him out of his car.

Of course, that was not Hill's only brush with the law. He's been accused of assaulting a marina worker, breaking a model's leg in a backyard football game, assaulting a child, assaulting his wife, and assaulting his pregnant girlfriend in college.

So, while the Colts got cold feet about tying Tyreek Hill to law enforcement issues, maybe a little more public shaming of the 31-year-old wideout isn't a bad idea.

There's always next year's NFL schedule release.