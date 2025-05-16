There is a chance Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson could be a problem for defenses after his weight gain, as the third-year signal-caller showed off his new physique at minicamp.

Fans have taken notice after a photo of Richardson surfaced online. The 6′ 4″ quarterback appears to be more muscular than ever, and that may help the dual-threat player.

He had an injury-riddled rookie season, only starting four games. In 2024, he played in 11 games and was benched at one point in favor of Joe Flacco.

Strong stance. Unmovable demeanor. Striking confidence. Powerful spectacles. This man isn’t competing to be a starter…he has already manifested it. Anthony Richardson is LOCKED TF IN. He IS QB1. pic.twitter.com/83z6TzX4DL — Colts Enjoyer (@AR5Renaissance) May 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

We will have to wait a few more months to see Richardson's new physique in action. The preseason is not until August, but he will continue putting the work in until then.

Will Anthony Richardson's new physique help him win the Colts' quarterback battle?

Colts fans will have to wait and see if Richardson's new look helps him in training camp. He is currently slated to compete for the starting job with Daniel Jones.

It could be a heated battle. Jones is a former sixth-overall pick in the NFL Draft by the New York Giants. He spent most of his first six years in the league in New York. Jones was benched and subsequently cut by the Giants during the 2024 season, signing with the Minnesota Vikings.

During his time with the Giants, Jones led them to one playoff berth in 2022. That year, he had the best season of his career. Jones threw for 3,205 yards, 15 touchdowns, and five interceptions. He also rushed for 708 yards and seven touchdowns.

Richardson was selected fourth overall by the Colts in the 2023 NFL Draft. He played college football at Florida from 2020-22 before going to the NFL.

His first season was cut short due to a grade three AC joint sprain. While there was initial hope he'd be able to return, he had to sit out the rest of the season after playing in four games.

In four games, Richardson threw for 577 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. He also rushed for 136 yards and four touchdowns in that stretch.

He played in almost three times the amount of games he did in his rookie season in 2024. Richardson threw for 1,814 yards, eight touchdowns, and 12 interceptions in 11 games. However, he completed under 50% of his passes. He did add 499 yards and six rushing touchdowns on the ground, though.