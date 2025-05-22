Shocking news stunned the NFL world on Wednesday as Colts owner Jim Irsay passed away at 65. He was the sole owner of the team for nearly 30 years, taking over for his father in 1995. The Colts won Super Bowl XLI under Irsay with Peyton Manning as the quarterback. The Hall of Fame quarterback took to social media to remember Irsay.

“I am heartbroken to hear about Jim Irsay’s passing,” Manning wrote on Instagram. “He was an incredibly generous and passionate owner and I will always be indebted to him for giving me my start in the NFL. His love for the Colts and the city of Indy was unmatched. His impact on the players who played for him will not be forgotten. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and everyone in the Colts community. He will be missed. Jim, rest in peace my friend.”

Manning included one photo from the day the Colts drafted him first overall in 1998 and another from the Super Bowl parade. Those two moments are Irsay's legacy in the organization. Drafting Manning over Ryan Leaf made them legitimate contenders. And then, after finally beating the Patriots, they won the Super Bowl over the Bears in February of 2007.

The Colts did advance to another Super Bowl with Irsay at the helm and Manning under center. They beat the New York Jets in the AFC Championship Game in 2010 and faced the Saints in The Big Game. Drew Brees and the Saints won that game 31-17.

Despite a rough ending between Manning and the Colts, he clearly still had respect for Irsay. After his sudden passing on Wednesday, the quarterback remembered the owner on social media. He was one of many, including NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to issue his condolences.